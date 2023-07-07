Albemarle Corporation (ALB) Stock: 52-Week Performance Insights and Trading Volume

The 52-week high and low prices can offer valuable insights into a stock’s current standing and prospects for future performance. Albemarle Corporation’s current trading price is -29.01% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 38.22%. The stock’s price range for this period has been between $171.82 and $334.55 The company’s shares, which are part of the Basic Materials sector, had a trading volume of approximately 0.64 million for the day, a number notably lower than the average daily volume of 2.28 million over the last three months.

The stock of Albemarle Corporation (ALB) is currently priced at $237.49. In the last session, the stock climbed significantly, topping out at $227.96 after opening at $225.48. The day’s lowest price was $219.87 before the stock closed at $227.57.

In terms of market performance, Albemarle Corporation had a fairly even. The highest value for the stock in the past year was $334.55 on 11/11/22, and the lowest value was recorded at $171.82 on 04/21/23.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

Albemarle Corporation (ALB) has experienced a quarterly rise of 20.73% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 26.46B and boasts a workforce of 7400 employees.

Albemarle Corporation: What Analysts Are Saying

As of right now, 17 analysts are rating Albemarle Corporation as a BUY, 3 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 6 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 2 analysts are rating the stock as SELL.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 217.21, with a change in price of -32.51. Similarly, Albemarle Corporation recorded 2,141,637 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -12.12%.

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for ALB stands at 0.35. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.35.

ALB Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, Albemarle Corporation’s raw stochastic average for the last 50 days stands at 99.56%. This is a rise compared to the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 98.63%. Furthermore, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 84.30% and 83.01%, respectively.

ALB Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price performance for the year has been a mixed bag, indicating either a pessimistic or optimistic outlook depending on how you look at it. The metric has seen a significant gain of 9.51% since the start of this calendar year. Looking back over the last six months, we can see a weaker performance of 6.22%. Over the past 30 days, the price of ALB has fallen by 11.44%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 8.45%.