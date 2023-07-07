Akoustis Technologies Inc. (AKTS) Stock: Navigating a Year of Stock Volatility

Examining a stock’s 52-week price history, encompassing its low and high prices, can reveal much about its existing condition and potential future trajectory. Akoustis Technologies Inc.’s current trading price is -47.33% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 21.05%. The stock’s price range over this period has fluctuated between $2.28 and $5.24. The company, operating within the financial sector, had a trading volume of approximately 0.72 million for the day, which was noticeably higher than the average daily share volume of 0.5 million over the last 3 months.

The stock of Akoustis Technologies Inc. (AKTS) is currently priced at $2.76. In the last session, the stock climbed significantly, topping out at $2.97 after opening at $2.95. The day’s lowest price was $2.76 before the stock closed at $3.00.

Akoustis Technologies Inc. experienced a rather shaky stock market performance. The highest value in the past year was recorded at $5.24 on 08/15/22 and the lowest value was $2.28 on 10/21/22.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

Akoustis Technologies Inc. (AKTS) has experienced a quarterly decline of -5.80% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 197.12M and boasts a workforce of 205 employees.

Akoustis Technologies Inc.: What Analysts Are Saying

As of right now, 4 analysts are rating Akoustis Technologies Inc. as a BUY, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 1 analyst is recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 3.19, with a change in price of -1.64. Similarly, Akoustis Technologies Inc. recorded 555,539 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -37.27%.

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for AKTS stands at 0.44. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.44.

AKTS Stock Stochastic Average

Today, Akoustis Technologies Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days stands at 14.74%, indicating a rise from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 0.00%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values over the past 20 days were 40.70% and 43.42% respectively.

AKTS Stock Price Performance Analysis

Investors’ outlook regarding the stock price performance over the year has been a mixed bag, with a range of optimism to pessimism depending on their perspective. The metric has seen a significant loss of -2.13% since the start of this calendar year. Looking back over the last six months, we can see a stronger performance of -1.08%. Over the past 30 days, the price of AKTS has leaped by -16.62%. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -10.68%.