Absci Corporation (ABSI) Stock: 52-Week Performance Insights and Trading Volume

The 52-week high and low prices can offer valuable insights into a stock’s current standing and prospects for future performance. Absci Corporation’s current trading price is -79.83% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 25.66%. The stock’s price range for this period has been between $1.13 and $7.04 The company’s shares, which are part of the Healthcare sector, had a trading volume of approximately 0.78 million for the day, a number notably higher than the average daily volume of 0.7 million over the last three months.

The stock of Absci Corporation (ABSI) is currently priced at $1.42. In the last session, the stock climbed significantly, topping out at $1.54 after opening at $1.54. The day’s lowest price was $1.40 before the stock closed at $1.55.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

In terms of market performance, Absci Corporation had a fairly uneven. The highest value for the stock in the past year was $7.04 on 08/11/22, and the lowest value was recorded at $1.13 on 05/17/23.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

Absci Corporation (ABSI) has experienced a quarterly decline of -19.32% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 137.36M and boasts a workforce of 193 employees.

Absci Corporation: What Analysts Are Saying

As of right now, 5 analysts are rating Absci Corporation as a BUY, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 1 analyst is recommending to HOLD this stock, 1 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 1 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 1.7592, with a change in price of -1.4750. Similarly, Absci Corporation recorded 596,646 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -50.95%.

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for ABSI stands at 0.05. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.03.

ABSI Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, Absci Corporation’s raw stochastic average for the last 50 days stands at 29.59%. This is a rise compared to the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 2.82%. Furthermore, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 4.27% and 3.83%, respectively.

ABSI Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price performance for the year has been a mixed bag, indicating either a pessimistic or optimistic outlook depending on how you look at it. The metric has seen a significant loss of -32.38% since the start of this calendar year. Looking back over the last six months, we can see a stronger performance of -37.17%. Over the past 30 days, the price of ABSI has leaped by -21.11%. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -11.25%.