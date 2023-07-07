A Deep Dive into Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ICPT) Stock Performance

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ICPT) current stock price is $11.44. During the last trading session, the stock soared, reaching $11.47 after opening at $11.00. The stock’s lowest point was $10.89 before it closed at $11.00.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock has had a tumultuous market performance. The 1-year high for the company’s stock was $21.86 on 02/08/23, and the lowest price during the same period was recorded at $8.82 on 05/24/23.

52-week price history of ICPT Stock

Analyzing the 52-week price history of a stock, including its high and low prices, can provide valuable insight into its current status and potential future performance. Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s current trading price is -47.67% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 29.68%. The stock’s price range for this period has remained between $8.82 and $21.86. The Healthcare sector company’s shares managed to surpass a trading volume of around 1.35 million for the day, which was noticeably lower compared to the shares’ average daily volume of 1.42 million over the last three months.

Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ICPT) has experienced a quarterly decline of -16.13% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 465.38M and boasts a workforce of 341 employees.

Analysts’ Ratings For Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc.

As of right now, 2 analysts are rating Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. as a BUY, 1 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 10 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 1 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 2 analysts are rating the stock as SELL.

Moving average and trading volume data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 15.18, with a change in price of -9.31. Similarly, Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. recorded 1,158,950 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -44.87%.

ICPT Debt-to-equity ratio analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a valuable metric that offers insight into a company’s financial health and standing in the market. This ratio is calculated by dividing a company’s current total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity. The D/E ratio illustrates the extent of debt a company is utilizing to support its assets in relation to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for ICPT stands at 4.96. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 3.32.

ICPT Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. over the past 50 days is 24.82%. This is a decrease compared to the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was recorded at 41.53%. Additionally, the Stochastic %K and %D values for the company were 29.14% and 26.94%, respectively, over the past 20 days.

ICPT Stock Price Performance Analysis

Investors have been left with mixed emotions regarding the stock price performance over the year, as it’s been a mixed bag. Until today this year the stock’s price performance recorded a decrease of -7.52%. However, over the last six months, the performance has been stronger by -7.52%. The price of ICPT increased 2.23% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has surged by 4.95%.