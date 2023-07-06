Zuora Inc. (ZUO) Stock: Exploring a Year of Highs, Lows, and Trading Volume

Examining a stock’s 52-week price history, encompassing its low and high prices, can reveal much about its existing condition and potential future trajectory. Zuora Inc.’s current trading price is -16.58% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 85.50%. The stock’s price range over this period has fluctuated between $5.45 and $12.12. The company, operating within the financial sector, had a trading volume of approximately 3.46 million for the day, which was noticeably higher than the average daily share volume of 0.94 million over the last 3 months.

At present, Zuora Inc. (ZUO) has a stock price of $10.11. In the previous session, the stock saw a rise, peaking at $11.00 after an opening price of $11.00. The day’s lowest price was $9.705, and it closed at $11.17.

Zuora Inc. experienced a somewhat steady performance in the stock market. The company’s stock reached a 1-year high of $12.12 on 06/07/23, while the lowest price for the same period was registered at $5.45 on 12/08/22.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

Zuora Inc. (ZUO) has experienced a quarterly rise of 5.86% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 1.38B and boasts a workforce of 1549 employees.

Zuora Inc.: What Analysts Are Saying

As of right now, 4 analysts are rating Zuora Inc. as a BUY, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 2 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 9.38, with a change in price of +1.37. Similarly, Zuora Inc. recorded 1,025,532 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +15.68%.

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for ZUO stands at 0.00. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 2.05.

ZUO Stock Stochastic Average

Today’s raw stochastic average for Zuora Inc. over the last 50 days is 58.61%.This indicates a increase from the raw stochastic average of the past 20 days, which was 16.77%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 28.28% and 28.34%, respectively.

ZUO Stock Price Performance Analysis

Investors have been left with mixed emotions regarding the stock price performance over the year, as it’s been a mixed bag. Year to date metric has recorded a gain of 58.96%.However, over the last six months, we can see a weaker performance of 58.96%. Over the last 30 days, the price of ZUO has leaped by -11.47%. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -6.30%.