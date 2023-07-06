ZTO’s Market Balancing Act: Weighing Gains and Losses in 2023

A mixed performance in the stock price over the year has left investors unsure of what to expect, resulting in a range of outlooks from optimistic to pessimistic. The index has shown a price loss of -5.75% this year. Over the last six months, there has been a stronger performance of -5.75%. The price of ZTO leaped by -5.12% during the last 30 days period. For the last 5-days stocks have slided -3.10%.

The present stock price for ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (ZTO) is $25.00. In the last trading session, the stock made a considerable jump, reaching $25.03 after an opening price of $24.90. The stock briefly fell to $24.57 before ending the session at $25.15.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. ‘s stock market performance has been somewhat erratic. The company’s stock reached a 1-year high price of $30.05 on 05/18/23, while the lowest value for the same period was recorded at $16.06 on 10/31/22.

52-week price history of ZTO Stock

Analyzing a stock’s 52-week high and low prices can offer important information about its present condition and future outlook. ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc.’s current trading price is -16.81% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 55.66%. The stock’s price range during this period has varied between$16.06 and $30.05. The ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc.’s shares, which operate in the Industrials, saw a trading volume of around 3.17 million for the day, a figure considerably higher than their average daily volume of 2.75 million over last three months.

Market Capitalization vs. Financial Performance: A Comparative Study

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (ZTO) has experienced a quarterly decline of -11.57% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 20.64B and boasts a workforce of 24888 employees.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc.: Analysts’ Ratings Unveiled

As of right now, 26 analysts are rating ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. as a BUY, 1 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analyst is recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Combining Moving Average and Trading Volume Data for Better Market Insight

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 27.09, with a change in price of -2.95. Similarly, ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. recorded 2,953,400 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -10.55%.

ZTO’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Cause for Concern? An In-Depth Look

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a significant metric that provides insights into a company’s financial state and market presence. By dividing a company’s current liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio depicts the extent of debt used by a company to fund its assets relative to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for ZTO stands at 0.25. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.13.

ZTO Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the last 50 days stands at 7.85%. This is a decline compared to the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 12.08%. Furthermore, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 9.19% and 7.88%, respectively.