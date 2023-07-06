Zscaler Inc. (ZS) Stock: A Comprehensive 52-Week Review

Examining a stock’s 52-week price history, encompassing its low and high prices, can reveal much about its existing condition and potential future trajectory. Zscaler Inc.’s current trading price is -28.25% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 64.08%. The stock’s price range over this period has fluctuated between $84.93 and $194.21. The company, operating within the financial sector, had a trading volume of approximately 1.05 million for the day, which was noticeably lower than the average daily share volume of 2.95 million over the last 3 months.

The stock price for Zscaler Inc. (ZS) currently stands at $139.35. The stock experienced a substantial increase in the last session, hitting $148.05 after starting at $145.94. The stock’s lowest price was $144.33 before closing at $146.97.

In terms of market performance, Zscaler Inc. had a fairly uneven. The highest value for the stock in the past year was $194.21 on 09/12/22, and the lowest value was recorded at $84.93 on 05/02/23.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

Zscaler Inc. (ZS) has experienced a quarterly rise of 26.10% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 21.33B and boasts a workforce of 4975 employees.

Zscaler Inc.: What Analysts Are Saying

As of right now, 24 analysts are rating Zscaler Inc. as a BUY, 2 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 12 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 122.05, with a change in price of -0.41. Similarly, Zscaler Inc. recorded 2,861,821 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -0.29%.

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for ZS stands at 1.90. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 1.90.

ZS Stock Stochastic Average

Today’s raw stochastic average for Zscaler Inc. over the last 50 days is 69.10%.This indicates a increase from the raw stochastic average of the past 20 days, which was 0.21%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 19.28% and 25.18%, respectively.

ZS Stock Price Performance Analysis

A mixed performance in the stock price over the year has left investors with either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook, depending on their point of view. This year’s metric has recorded a Price increase of 24.53%. However, over the past six months, we’ve seen a weaker performance of 26.46%. The price of ZS leaped by -5.88% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -3.30%.