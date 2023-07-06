Zillow Group Inc. (Z) Stock: Exploring a Year of Highs, Lows, and Trading Volume

Investigating a stock’s 52-week price history, covering the range of low and high prices, can provide significant information about its present state and future potential. Zillow Group Inc.’s current trading price is -7.04% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 89.27%. The stock’s price range during this period has varied between $26.14 and $53.23. The company, active in the Communication Services sector, saw a trading volume of around 3.05 million for the day, considerably higher average daily volume of 2.63 million observed over the last three months.

Zillow Group Inc. (Z) has a current stock price of $49.48. During the previous trading session, the stock witnessed a notable rise, reaching a high of $51.191 after opening at $50.85. The stock’s low for the day was $48.58, and it eventually closed at $51.53.

Zillow Group Inc.’s stock market performance has been consistent. The 1-year high for the company’s stock was recorded at $53.23 on 06/28/23, with the lowest value being $26.14 on 10/13/22.

How Financial Performance Impacts Market Capitalization

Zillow Group Inc. (Z) has experienced a quarterly rise of 10.57% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 11.51B and boasts a workforce of 5852 employees.

Decoding Analysts’ Ratings for Zillow Group Inc.

As of right now, 11 analysts are rating Zillow Group Inc. as a BUY, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 15 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 1 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

The Role of Moving Averages and Trading Volume in Technical Analysis

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 44.87, with a change in price of +5.04. Similarly, Zillow Group Inc. recorded 2,744,255 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +11.34%.

Z Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of Zillow Group Inc. over the last 50 days is at 67.87%. This shows a increasee from the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was recorded at 57.29%. Further, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 72.85% and 73.11%, respectively.

Z Stock Price Performance Analysis

Investors’ outlook regarding the stock price performance over the year has been a mixed bag, with a range of optimism to pessimism depending on their perspective. The index has shown a price gain of 53.62% this year. Over the last six months, there has been a weaker performance of 53.62%. The price of Z fallen by 6.00% during the last 30 days period. For the last 5-days stocks have slided -3.23%.