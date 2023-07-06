Wheels Up Experience Inc. (UP) Stock: A Year of Highs and Lows in the Market

The 52-week high and low prices can offer valuable insights into a stock’s current standing and prospects for future performance. Wheels Up Experience Inc.’s current trading price is -95.45% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 33.67%. The stock’s price range for this period has been between $0.98 and $28.80 The company’s shares, which are part of the Industrials sector, had a trading volume of approximately 0.64 million for the day, a number notably higher than the average daily volume of 0.55 million over the last three months.

The present stock price for Wheels Up Experience Inc. (UP) is $1.31. In the last trading session, the stock made a considerable jump, reaching $1.315 after an opening price of $1.22. The stock briefly fell to $1.14 before ending the session at $1.23.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Wheels Up Experience Inc. experienced a somewhat shaky performance in the stock market. The company’s stock reached a 1-year high of $28.80 on 08/12/22, while the lowest price for the same period was registered at $0.98 on 06/27/23.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

Wheels Up Experience Inc. (UP) has experienced a quarterly decline of -76.64% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 32.96M and boasts a workforce of 3005 employees.

Wheels Up Experience Inc.: What Analysts Are Saying

As of right now, 3 analysts are rating Wheels Up Experience Inc. as a BUY, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 3 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 5.7108, with a change in price of -11.4900. Similarly, Wheels Up Experience Inc. recorded 396,497 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -89.77%.

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for UP stands at 1.52. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 1.35.

UP Stock Stochastic Average

Wheels Up Experience Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is presently 7.64%, as of today. This marks a decrease from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 10.48%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 8.78% and 7.69%, respectively.

UP Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price performance over the year has been a mixed bag, resulting in a range of outlooks from optimistic to pessimistic depending on the observer. The index has shown a price loss of -87.28% this year. Over the last six months, there has been a stronger performance of -87.28%. The price of UP leaped by -44.84% during the last 30 days period. For the last 5-days stocks have improved 29.70%.