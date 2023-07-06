Vertiv Holdings Co (VRT) Stock: The Story of a 52-Week Stock Range

The 52-week high and low prices can offer valuable insights into a stock’s current standing and prospects for future performance. Vertiv Holdings Co’s current trading price is -2.84% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 213.14%. The stock’s price range for this period has been between $7.76 and $25.01 The company’s shares, which are part of the Industrials sector, had a trading volume of approximately 3.53 million for the day, a number notably lower than the average daily volume of 5.09 million over the last three months.

At present, Vertiv Holdings Co (VRT) has a stock price of $24.30. In the previous session, the stock saw a rise, peaking at $24.78 after an opening price of $24.725. The day’s lowest price was $24.29, and it closed at $24.87.

Vertiv Holdings Co ‘s stock market performance has been somewhat predictable. The company’s stock reached a 1-year high price of $25.01 on 06/30/23, while the lowest value for the same period was recorded at $7.76 on 07/14/22.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

Vertiv Holdings Co (VRT) has experienced a quarterly rise of 73.94% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 8.93B and boasts a workforce of 27000 employees.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 16.46, with a change in price of +8.57. Similarly, Vertiv Holdings Co recorded 4,479,290 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +54.48%.

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for VRT stands at 2.05. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 2.04.

VRT Stock Stochastic Average

Vertiv Holdings Co’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is presently 94.46%, as of today. This marks a increase from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 86.32%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 93.78% and 95.73%, respectively.

VRT Stock Price Performance Analysis

Investors’ outlook regarding the stock price performance over the year has been a mixed bag, with a range of optimism to pessimism depending on their perspective. Year to date metric has recorded a gain of 77.89%.However, over the last six months, we can see a weaker performance of 77.89%. Over the last 30 days, the price of VRT has fallen by 22.73%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 2.10%.