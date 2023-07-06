Ur-Energy Inc. (URG) Stock: A Year of Declines and Increases

The 52-week high and low prices can offer valuable insights into a stock’s current standing and prospects for future performance. Ur-Energy Inc.’s current trading price is -36.83% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 15.55%. The stock’s price range for this period has been between $0.82 and $1.50 The company’s shares, which are part of the Energy sector, had a trading volume of approximately 1.46 million for the day, a number notably lower than the average daily volume of 1.78 million over the last three months.

The stock price for Ur-Energy Inc. (URG) currently stands at $0.95. The stock experienced a substantial increase in the last session, hitting $1.04 after starting at $1.03. The stock’s lowest price was $1.02 before closing at $1.02.

Ur-Energy Inc.’s market performance has been unstable in recent times. The company’s stock hit a 1-year high of $1.50 on 09/09/22 and a low of $0.82 for the same time frame on 04/25/23.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

Ur-Energy Inc. (URG) has experienced a quarterly decline of -1.93% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 271.68M and boasts a workforce of 10 employees.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 0.9934, with a change in price of -0.2400. Similarly, Ur-Energy Inc. recorded 1,705,062 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -20.00%.

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for URG stands at 0.10. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.05.

URG Stock Stochastic Average

Ur-Energy Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is presently 43.73%, as of today. This marks a increase from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 0.83%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 23.59% and 40.08%, respectively.

URG Stock Price Performance Analysis

Investors’ outlook regarding the stock price performance over the year has been split, with some feeling optimistic and others feeling pessimistic, as it’s been a mixed bag. This year’s metric has recorded a Price decrease of -17.60%. However, over the past six months, we’ve seen a stronger performance of -16.88%. The price of URG leaped by -11.44% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -8.00%.