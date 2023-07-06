Unisys Corporation (UIS) Stock: A Year of Decreases and Increases

Investigating a stock’s 52-week price history, covering the range of low and high prices, can provide significant information about its present state and future potential. Unisys Corporation’s current trading price is -73.94% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 24.92%. The stock’s price range during this period has varied between $3.05 and $14.62. The company, active in the Technology sector, saw a trading volume of around 0.87 million for the day, considerably higher average daily volume of 0.74 million observed over the last three months.

Unisys Corporation (UIS) current stock price is $3.81. During the last trading session, the stock soared, reaching $4.01 after opening at $4.01. The stock’s lowest point was $3.81 before it closed at $4.04.

In terms of market performance, Unisys Corporation had a somewhat inconsistent run in. The highest value for the stock in the past year was $14.62 on 08/04/22, while the lowest value was $3.05 on 04/26/23.

How Financial Performance Impacts Market Capitalization

Unisys Corporation (UIS) has experienced a quarterly rise of 1.06% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 256.91M and boasts a workforce of 16200 employees.

Decoding Analysts’ Ratings for Unisys Corporation

As of right now, 1 analyst is rating Unisys Corporation as a BUY, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 3 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

The Role of Moving Averages and Trading Volume in Technical Analysis

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 4.13, with a change in price of -1.86. Similarly, Unisys Corporation recorded 1,166,981 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -32.80%.

How UIS’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Affects Financial Health

A company’s financial condition and market reputation can be evaluated using the debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio. This ratio, calculated by dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, indicates the proportion of debt a company employs to back its assets in relation to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for UIS stands at 30.31. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 29.35.

UIS Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of Unisys Corporation over the last 50 days is at 48.41%. This shows a increasee from the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was recorded at 0.00%. Further, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 26.38% and 28.44%, respectively.

UIS Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price performance over the year has been a mixed bag, resulting in a range of outlooks from optimistic to pessimistic depending on the observer. Until today this year the stock’s price performance recorded a decrease of -25.44%. However, over the last six months, the performance has been stronger by -25.44%. The price of UIS decreased -7.07% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -5.46%.