Understanding the Risks and Rewards of Investing in Colgate-Palmolive Company Inc. (CL) Based on Price Performance

Depending on how one views it, the stock price performance for the year has been a mixed bag, resulting in either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook. The metric has seen a significant loss of -2.44% since the start of this calendar year. Looking back over the last six months, we can see a stronger performance of -2.44%. Over the past 30 days, the price of CL has fallen by 1.08%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 1.51%.

The stock of Colgate-Palmolive Company (CL) is currently priced at $76.87. In the last session, the stock climbed significantly, topping out at $77.44 after opening at $77.30. The day’s lowest price was $76.66 before the stock closed at $77.14.

Colgate-Palmolive Company experienced a rather shaky stock market performance. The highest value in the past year was recorded at $83.81 on 08/19/22 and the lowest value was $67.84 on 10/10/22.

52-week price history of CL Stock

Analyzing a stock’s 52-week high and low prices can offer important information about its present condition and future outlook. Colgate-Palmolive Company’s current trading price is -8.28% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 13.31%. The stock’s price range during this period has varied between$67.84 and $83.81. The Colgate-Palmolive Company’s shares, which operate in the Consumer Defensive, saw a trading volume of around 4.8 million for the day, a figure considerably lower than their average daily volume of 5.3 million over last three months.

Market Capitalization vs. Financial Performance: A Comparative Study

Colgate-Palmolive Company (CL) has experienced a quarterly rise of 2.00% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 63.23B and boasts a workforce of 33800 employees.

Combining Moving Average and Trading Volume Data for Better Market Insight

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 75.87, with a change in price of +3.51. Similarly, Colgate-Palmolive Company recorded 4,861,513 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +4.78%.

CL Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, Colgate-Palmolive Company’s raw stochastic average for the last 50 days stands at 32.99%. This is a decline compared to the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 59.51%. Furthermore, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 63.90% and 63.25%, respectively.