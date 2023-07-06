Tupperware Brands Corporation (TUP) Stock: Navigating Drops and Gains

Examining a stock’s 52-week price history, encompassing its low and high prices, can reveal much about its existing condition and potential future trajectory. Tupperware Brands Corporation’s current trading price is -94.09% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 15.15%. The stock’s price range over this period has fluctuated between $0.66 and $12.86. The company, operating within the financial sector, had a trading volume of approximately 1.31 million for the day, which was noticeably lower than the average daily share volume of 2.74 million over the last 3 months.

Tupperware Brands Corporation (TUP) stock is currently valued at $0.76. During the last session, the stock experienced a remarkable rise, reaching $0.8163 after opening at $0.8163. The stock briefly dropped to $0.753 before ultimately closing at $0.82.

In terms of market performance, Tupperware Brands Corporation had a fairly uneven. The highest value for the stock in the past year was $12.86 on 08/16/22, and the lowest value was recorded at $0.66 on 05/12/23.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

Tupperware Brands Corporation (TUP) has experienced a quarterly decline of -69.35% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 32.38M and boasts a workforce of 10000 employees.

Tupperware Brands Corporation: What Analysts Are Saying

As of right now, 0 analyst is rating Tupperware Brands Corporation as a BUY, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 2 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 1.8438, with a change in price of -3.3200. Similarly, Tupperware Brands Corporation recorded 2,178,446 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -81.37%.

TUP Stock Stochastic Average

Today, Tupperware Brands Corporation’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days stands at 14.49%, indicating a rise from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 13.25%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values over the past 20 days were 26.58% and 27.99% respectively.

TUP Stock Price Performance Analysis

A mixed performance in the stock price over the year has left investors unsure of what to expect, resulting in a range of outlooks from optimistic to pessimistic. Until today this year the stock’s price performance recorded a decrease of -81.64%. However, over the last six months, the performance has been stronger by -81.64%. The price of TUP decreased -19.15% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has surged by 1.18%.