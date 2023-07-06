Trupanion Inc. (TRUP) Stock: A Year of Decreases and Increases

Investigating a stock’s 52-week price history, covering the range of low and high prices, can provide significant information about its present state and future potential. Trupanion Inc.’s current trading price is -73.33% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 19.24%. The stock’s price range during this period has varied between $18.45 and $82.49. The company, active in the Financial sector, saw a trading volume of around 1.66 million for the day, considerably higher average daily volume of 1.43 million observed over the last three months.

Trupanion Inc. (TRUP) current stock price is $22.00. During the last trading session, the stock soared, reaching $22.04 after opening at $20.52. The stock’s lowest point was $19.86 before it closed at $20.89.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

In terms of market performance, Trupanion Inc. had a somewhat inconsistent run in. The highest value for the stock in the past year was $82.49 on 08/11/22, while the lowest value was $18.45 on 06/30/23.

How Financial Performance Impacts Market Capitalization

Trupanion Inc. (TRUP) has experienced a quarterly decline of -48.10% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 918.50M and boasts a workforce of 1187 employees.

Decoding Analysts’ Ratings for Trupanion Inc.

As of right now, 4 analysts are rating Trupanion Inc. as a BUY, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 5 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 1 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

The Role of Moving Averages and Trading Volume in Technical Analysis

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 37.18, with a change in price of -36.96. Similarly, Trupanion Inc. recorded 1,208,540 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -62.69%.

How TRUP’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Affects Financial Health

A company’s financial condition and market reputation can be evaluated using the debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio. This ratio, calculated by dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, indicates the proportion of debt a company employs to back its assets in relation to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for TRUP stands at 0.35. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.35.

TRUP Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of Trupanion Inc. over the last 50 days is at 18.43%. This shows a declinee from the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was recorded at 27.67%. Further, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 21.90% and 16.68%, respectively.

TRUP Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price performance over the year has been a mixed bag, resulting in a range of outlooks from optimistic to pessimistic depending on the observer. Until today this year the stock’s price performance recorded a decrease of -53.71%. However, over the last six months, the performance has been stronger by -53.71%. The price of TRUP decreased -4.43% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has surged by 0.50%.