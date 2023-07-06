The Toronto-Dominion Bank Inc. (TD) Price Performance: How Political Factors Affect the Trends

The stock price performance for the year has been a mixed bag, indicating either a pessimistic or optimistic outlook depending on how you look at it. This year’s metric has recorded a Price decrease of -3.30%. However, over the past six months, we’ve seen a stronger performance of -3.30%. The price of TD fallen by 6.55% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has surged by 3.06%.

The stock price for The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD) currently stands at $62.62. The stock experienced a substantial increase in the last session, hitting $62.90 after starting at $62.63. The stock’s lowest price was $62.30 before closing at $62.79.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The market performance of The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s stock has been turbulent in recent times. Over the last year, the company’s stock reached its highest point at $70.67 on 02/14/23, while the lowest value for the same duration was $55.43 on 03/24/23.

52-week price history of TD Stock

Analyzing a stock’s 52-week high and low prices can offer important information about its present condition and future outlook. The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s current trading price is -11.39% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 12.97%. The stock’s price range during this period has varied between$55.43 and $70.67. The The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s shares, which operate in the Financial, saw a trading volume of around 3.84 million for the day, a figure considerably higher than their average daily volume of 2.26 million over last three months.

Market Capitalization vs. Financial Performance: A Comparative Study

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD) has experienced a quarterly rise of 1.64% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 112.62B and boasts a workforce of 89464 employees.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank: Analysts’ Ratings Unveiled

As of right now, 2 analysts are rating The Toronto-Dominion Bank as a BUY, 1 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 2 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 1 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Combining Moving Average and Trading Volume Data for Better Market Insight

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 61.24, with a change in price of -6.42. Similarly, The Toronto-Dominion Bank recorded 2,427,237 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -9.30%.

TD’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Cause for Concern? An In-Depth Look

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a significant metric that provides insights into a company’s financial state and market presence. By dividing a company’s current liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio depicts the extent of debt used by a company to fund its assets relative to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for TD stands at 3.94. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.59.

TD Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s raw stochastic average for the last 50 days stands at 92.03%. This is a decline compared to the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 94.77%. Furthermore, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 97.38% and 97.33%, respectively.