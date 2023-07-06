Home  »  Stock   »  The Significance of Moving Averages in Akebia Ther...

The Significance of Moving Averages in Akebia Therapeutics Inc. Inc. (AKBA) Price Performance

A mixed performance in the stock price over the year has left investors with either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook, depending on their point of view. The metric has seen a significant gain of 43.57% since the start of this calendar year. Looking back over the last six months, we can see a weaker performance of 33.08%. Over the past 30 days, the price of AKBA has leaped by -26.04%. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -11.48%.

The stock of Akebia Therapeutics Inc. (AKBA) is currently priced at $0.83. In the last session, the stock climbed significantly, topping out at $0.9049 after opening at $0.9022. The day’s lowest price was $0.86 before the stock closed at $0.87.

Akebia Therapeutics Inc. ‘s stock market performance has been somewhat predictable. The company’s stock reached a 1-year high price of $1.63 on 05/22/23, while the lowest value for the same period was recorded at $0.24 on 10/24/22.

52-week price history of AKBA Stock

Analyzing a stock’s 52-week high and low prices can offer important information about its present condition and future outlook. Akebia Therapeutics Inc.’s current trading price is -49.18% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 243.73%. The stock’s price range during this period has varied between$0.24 and $1.63. The Akebia Therapeutics Inc.’s shares, which operate in the Healthcare, saw a trading volume of around 0.98 million for the day, a figure considerably lower than their average daily volume of 1.76 million over last three months.

Market Capitalization vs. Financial Performance: A Comparative Study

Akebia Therapeutics Inc. (AKBA) has experienced a quarterly rise of 53.69% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 164.20M and boasts a workforce of 204 employees.

Akebia Therapeutics Inc.: Analysts’ Ratings Unveiled

As of right now, 1 analyst is rating Akebia Therapeutics Inc. as a BUY, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 2 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Combining Moving Average and Trading Volume Data for Better Market Insight

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 0.8923, with a change in price of -0.2883. Similarly, Akebia Therapeutics Inc. recorded 1,926,797 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -25.74%.

AKBA Stock Stochastic Average

Akebia Therapeutics Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is presently 18.54%, as of today. This marks a increase from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 1.26%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 1.46% and 1.37%, respectively.

