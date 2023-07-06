The Home Depot Inc. (HD) Stock: Navigating Drops and Gains

Examining a stock’s 52-week price history, encompassing its low and high prices, can reveal much about its existing condition and potential future trajectory. The Home Depot Inc.’s current trading price is -12.24% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 14.73%. The stock’s price range over this period has fluctuated between $265.61 and $347.25. The company, operating within the financial sector, had a trading volume of approximately 1.14 million for the day, which was noticeably lower than the average daily share volume of 4.34 million over the last 3 months.

The Home Depot Inc. (HD) stock is currently valued at $304.73. During the last session, the stock experienced a remarkable rise, reaching $312.30 after opening at $310.50. The stock briefly dropped to $309.99 before ultimately closing at $310.80.

In terms of market performance, The Home Depot Inc. had a fairly even. The highest value for the stock in the past year was $347.25 on 12/13/22, and the lowest value was recorded at $265.61 on 09/26/22.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

The Home Depot Inc. (HD) has experienced a quarterly rise of 3.31% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 311.14B and boasts a workforce of 471600 employees.

The Home Depot Inc.: What Analysts Are Saying

As of right now, 17 analysts are rating The Home Depot Inc. as a BUY, 3 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 15 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 1 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 1 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 295.66, with a change in price of -10.54. Similarly, The Home Depot Inc. recorded 4,323,430 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -3.34%.

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for HD stands at 116.72. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 113.02.

HD Stock Stochastic Average

Today, The Home Depot Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days stands at 72.76%, indicating a rise from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 47.31%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values over the past 20 days were 68.38% and 75.16% respectively.

HD Stock Price Performance Analysis

A mixed performance in the stock price over the year has left investors unsure of what to expect, resulting in a range of outlooks from optimistic to pessimistic. Until today this year the stock’s price performance recorded a decrease of -3.52%. However, over the last six months, the performance has been stronger by -3.54%. The price of HD increased 3.97% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -0.58%.