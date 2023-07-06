The AES Corporation (AES) Stock: Uncovering a 52-Week Range and Trading Volume

Examining a stock’s 52-week price history, encompassing its low and high prices, can reveal much about its existing condition and potential future trajectory. The AES Corporation’s current trading price is -28.24% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 13.49%. The stock’s price range over this period has fluctuated between $18.90 and $29.89. The company, operating within the financial sector, had a trading volume of approximately 4.64 million for the day, which was noticeably lower than the average daily share volume of 6.13 million over the last 3 months.

At present, The AES Corporation (AES) has a stock price of $21.45. In the previous session, the stock saw a rise, peaking at $21.59 after an opening price of $20.99. The day’s lowest price was $20.91, and it closed at $21.07.

The AES Corporation saw a rather unpredictable run in, in terms of market performance. The company’s stock reached its highest point at $29.89 on 12/13/22, while the lowest price for the same duration was marked at $18.90 on 07/15/22.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

The AES Corporation (AES) has experienced a quarterly decline of -9.95% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 14.20B and boasts a workforce of 9100 employees.

The AES Corporation: What Analysts Are Saying

As of right now, 10 analysts are rating The AES Corporation as a BUY, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 3 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 22.82, with a change in price of -4.71. Similarly, The AES Corporation recorded 5,480,944 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -18.00%.

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for AES stands at 16.29. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 14.83.

AES Stock Stochastic Average

Today, The AES Corporation’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days stands at 41.24%, indicating a decline from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 88.01%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values over the past 20 days were 74.21% and 62.17% respectively.

AES Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price performance for the year has been a mixed bag, indicating either a pessimistic or optimistic outlook depending on how you look at it. Year to date metric has recorded a loss of -25.42%.However, over the last six months, we can see a stronger performance of -25.42%. Over the last 30 days, the price of AES has fallen by 6.24%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 2.58%.