Terran Orbital Corporation (LLAP) Stock: A Year of Market Movement, Down and Up

Examining a stock’s 52-week price history, encompassing its low and high prices, can reveal much about its existing condition and potential future trajectory. Terran Orbital Corporation’s current trading price is -72.76% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 28.83%. The stock’s price range over this period has fluctuated between $1.11 and $5.25. The company, operating within the financial sector, had a trading volume of approximately 4.79 million for the day, which was noticeably higher than the average daily share volume of 2.56 million over the last 3 months.

The present stock price for Terran Orbital Corporation (LLAP) is $1.43. In the last trading session, the stock made a considerable jump, reaching $1.54 after an opening price of $1.54. The stock briefly fell to $1.41 before ending the session at $1.54.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Terran Orbital Corporation ‘s stock market performance has been somewhat erratic. The company’s stock reached a 1-year high price of $5.25 on 07/11/22, while the lowest value for the same period was recorded at $1.11 on 05/30/23.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

Terran Orbital Corporation (LLAP) has experienced a quarterly decline of -23.12% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 196.21M and boasts a workforce of 480 employees.

Terran Orbital Corporation: What Analysts Are Saying

As of right now, 5 analysts are rating Terran Orbital Corporation as a BUY, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analyst is recommending to HOLD this stock, 1 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 1.7444, with a change in price of -0.4100. Similarly, Terran Orbital Corporation recorded 5,474,258 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -22.28%.

LLAP Stock Stochastic Average

Today, Terran Orbital Corporation’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days stands at 36.36%, indicating a decline from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 59.10%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values over the past 20 days were 80.52% and 84.81% respectively.

LLAP Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price’s performance over the year has been unpredictable, resulting in a mix of pessimistic and optimistic outlooks among investors. The index has shown a price loss of -9.49% this year. Over the last six months, there has been a stronger performance of -9.49%. The price of LLAP fallen by 11.72% during the last 30 days period. For the last 5-days stocks have improved 2.14%.