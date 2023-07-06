Teekay Corporation: Buy, Hold, or Sell? Analysts Weigh In Amid Market Challenges

Teekay Corporation (TK) current stock price is $6.53. During the last trading session, the stock soared, reaching $6.57 after opening at $6.32. The stock’s lowest point was $6.2773 before it closed at $6.32.

Teekay Corporation’s stock has seen a smooth market performance. The company’s stock achieved a 1-year high of $6.75 on 03/22/23, and the lowest price during that time was $2.54, recorded on 07/14/22.

52-week price history of TK Stock

A stock’s 52-week high and low prices can reveal a great deal about its present condition and potential future performance. Teekay Corporation’s current trading price is -3.26% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 157.59%. The stock’s price range during this period has fluctuated between $2.54 and $6.75. Shares of the company, which operates in the Energy sector, recorded a trading volume of around 1.01 million for the day, which was evidently higher than the average daily volume of 0.73 million over the last three months.

Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

Teekay Corporation (TK) has experienced a quarterly rise of 10.49% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 617.54M and boasts a workforce of 2100 employees.

Analysts’ Ratings For Teekay Corporation

As of right now, 0 analyst is rating Teekay Corporation as a BUY, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 2 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Moving average and trading volume data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 5.85, with a change in price of +1.44. Similarly, Teekay Corporation recorded 1,042,045 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +28.29%.

TK Debt-to-equity ratio analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a valuable metric that offers insight into a company’s financial health and standing in the market. This ratio is calculated by dividing a company’s current total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity. The D/E ratio illustrates the extent of debt a company is utilizing to support its assets in relation to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for TK stands at 0.56. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.50.

TK Stock Stochastic Average

Teekay Corporation’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is currently at 97.44%. This represents a surge from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was recorded at 95.70%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 96.66% and 84.56%, respectively.

TK Stock Price Performance Analysis

Investors’ outlook regarding the stock price performance over the year has been a mixed bag, with a range of optimism to pessimism depending on their perspective. Until today this year the stock’s price performance recorded an increase of 43.83%. However, over the last six months, the performance has been weaker by 43.83%. The price of TK increased 11.05% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has surged by 11.82%.