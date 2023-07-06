TEAM’s Stock Dilemma: Atlassian Corporation’s Market Performance and Outlook

Atlassian Corporation (TEAM) currently has a stock price of $172.76. The stock saw a sharp increase in the last trading session, hitting a high of $173.61 after opening at $166.71. The lowest recorded price for the day was $164.975 before it closed at $167.59.

In terms of market performance, Atlassian Corporation had a somewhat inconsistent run in. The highest value for the stock in the past year was $300.29 on 08/10/22, while the lowest value was $113.86 on 11/21/22.

52-week price history of TEAM Stock

A stock’s 52-week high and low prices can reveal a great deal about its present condition and potential future performance. Atlassian Corporation’s current trading price is -42.47% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 51.74%. The stock’s price range during this period has fluctuated between $113.86 and $300.29. Shares of the company, which operates in the Technology sector, recorded a trading volume of around 1.66 million for the day, which was evidently lower than the average daily volume of 2.03 million over the last three months.

Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

Atlassian Corporation (TEAM) has experienced a quarterly rise of 5.39% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 45.84B and boasts a workforce of 8813 employees.

Analysts’ Ratings For Atlassian Corporation

As of right now, 13 analysts are rating Atlassian Corporation as a BUY, 3 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 10 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Moving average and trading volume data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 162.10, with a change in price of -2.89. Similarly, Atlassian Corporation recorded 2,038,862 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -1.65%.

TEAM Debt-to-equity ratio analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a valuable metric that offers insight into a company’s financial health and standing in the market. This ratio is calculated by dividing a company’s current total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity. The D/E ratio illustrates the extent of debt a company is utilizing to support its assets in relation to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for TEAM stands at 1.72. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 1.67.

TEAM Stock Stochastic Average

The raw stochastic average for Atlassian Corporation over the last 50 days is presently at 69.44%. This reflects a surge from the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 45.32%. Further, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 35.75% and 30.86%, respectively.

TEAM Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price performance for the year has been a mixed bag, indicating either a pessimistic or optimistic outlook depending on how you look at it. Year to date metric has recorded a gain of 34.26%.However, over the last six months, we can see a weaker performance of 34.26%. Over the last 30 days, the price of TEAM has leaped by -6.06%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 6.72%.