Talis Biomedical Corporation (TLIS) Stock: Navigating Market Highs and Lows in 52 Weeks

A stock’s 52-week high and low prices can offer a wealth of information about its current standing and prospective future performance. Talis Biomedical Corporation’s current trading price is -58.49% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 18.31%. The stock’s price range for this time frame has been between $0.42 and $1.20. The trading volume of the company’s shares in the Healthcare reached around 1.34 million for the day, which was evidently higher than the average daily volume of 0.12 million over the last three months.

Talis Biomedical Corporation (TLIS) current stock price is $0.50. During the last trading session, the stock soared, reaching $7.9425 after opening at $7.05. The stock’s lowest point was $6.618 before it closed at $0.48.

Talis Biomedical Corporation’s stock has had a tumultuous market performance. The 1-year high for the company’s stock was $1.20 on 08/24/22, and the lowest price during the same period was recorded at $0.42 on 12/30/22.

How Financial Performance Impacts Market Capitalization

Talis Biomedical Corporation (TLIS) has experienced a quarterly rise of 3.08% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 12.93M and boasts a workforce of 102 employees.

The Role of Moving Averages and Trading Volume in Technical Analysis

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 0.5114, with a change in price of -0.1219. Similarly, Talis Biomedical Corporation recorded 120,065 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -19.66%.

How TLIS’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Affects Financial Health

A company’s financial condition and market reputation can be evaluated using the debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio. This ratio, calculated by dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, indicates the proportion of debt a company employs to back its assets in relation to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for TLIS stands at 0.00. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.00.

TLIS Stock Stochastic Average

Talis Biomedical Corporation’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is currently at 45.27%. This represents a fall from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was recorded at 57.79%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 45.38% and 40.22%, respectively.

TLIS Stock Price Performance Analysis

Investors’ outlook regarding the stock price performance over the year has been split, with some feeling optimistic and others feeling pessimistic, as it’s been a mixed bag. Until today this year the stock’s price performance recorded an increase of 11.76%. However, over the last six months, the performance has been weaker by 11.76%. The price of TLIS increased 1.65% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has surged by 8.28%.