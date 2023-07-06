Home  »  Industry   »  Structure Therapeutics Inc. Inc. (GPCR) Price Perf...

Structure Therapeutics Inc. Inc. (GPCR) Price Performance: A Guide to Technical Indicators

A mixed performance in the stock price over the year has left investors with either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook, depending on their point of view. The index has shown a price gain of 40.77% this year. The price of GPCR fallen by 14.63% during the last 30 days period. For the last 5-days stocks have slided -2.48%.

52-week price history of GPCR Stock

A stock’s 52-week price history, including the low and high prices, can offer valuable insights into its current standing and future prospects. Structure Therapeutics Inc.’s current trading price is -13.98% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 75.96%. The stock’s price range over this timeframe has been between $20.80 and $42.55. The shares of the Healthcare sector company recorded a trading volume of approximately 0.59 million for the day, which was comparatively higher than the average daily volume of 0.12 million over the last three months.

The Connection Between Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

Structure Therapeutics Inc. (GPCR) has experienced a quarterly rise of 39.96% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 1.35B and boasts a workforce of 68 employees.

How Moving Averages and Trading Volume Data Work Together

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 26.57, with a change in price of +13.35. Similarly, Structure Therapeutics Inc. recorded 102,095 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +57.42%.

GPCR’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: A Comprehensive Review

A key metric for assessing a company’s financial well-being and market status is the debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio. This ratio is derived by dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, and it demonstrates the level of debt a company uses to support its assets relative to shareholder equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for GPCR stands at 0.00. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.00.

GPCR Stock Stochastic Average

Structure Therapeutics Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is currently at 71.34%. This represents a surge from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was recorded at 57.29%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 81.22% and 89.60%, respectively.

