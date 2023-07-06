Sidus Space Inc. (SIDU) Stock: A Year of Market Fluctuations

Examining a stock’s 52-week price history, encompassing its low and high prices, can reveal much about its existing condition and potential future trajectory. Sidus Space Inc.’s current trading price is -96.17% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 11.30%. The stock’s price range over this period has fluctuated between $0.17 and $5.04. The company, operating within the financial sector, had a trading volume of approximately 1.85 million for the day, which was noticeably lower than the average daily share volume of 2.21 million over the last 3 months.

At present, Sidus Space Inc. (SIDU) has a stock price of $0.19. In the previous session, the stock saw a rise, peaking at $0.197 after an opening price of $0.1855. The day’s lowest price was $0.1801, and it closed at $0.18.

Sidus Space Inc.’s market performance has been unstable in recent times. The company’s stock hit a 1-year high of $5.04 on 07/21/22 and a low of $0.17 for the same time frame on 06/29/23.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

Sidus Space Inc. (SIDU) has experienced a quarterly decline of -64.09% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 10.29M and boasts a workforce of 64 employees.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 0.4110, with a change in price of -0.4270. Similarly, Sidus Space Inc. recorded 3,581,910 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -68.86%.

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for SIDU stands at 0.50. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.00.

SIDU Stock Stochastic Average

Today, Sidus Space Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days stands at 18.06%, indicating a decline from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 34.69%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values over the past 20 days were 23.01% and 17.99% respectively.

SIDU Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price performance this year has been a mixed bag, which means people have different opinions about whether it’s been good or bad. Some may see it as optimistic, while others may view it as pessimistic. Year to date metric has recorded a loss of -82.28%.However, over the last six months, we can see a stronger performance of -82.28%. Over the last 30 days, the price of SIDU has leaped by -3.59%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 0.99%.