PM’s Stock Performance: A Year of Mixed Fortunes & Market Shifts

The stock price performance for the year has been a mixed bag, indicating either a pessimistic or optimistic outlook depending on how you look at it. The metric has seen a significant loss of -3.72% since the start of this calendar year. Looking back over the last six months, we can see a stronger performance of -3.72%. Over the past 30 days, the price of PM has fallen by 6.18%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 0.92%.

The current stock price for Philip Morris International Inc. (PM) is $97.45. The stock experienced a significant increase during the last trading session, reaching $98.08 after opening at $97.97. It dipped to a low of $97.03 before ultimately closing at $98.48.

Philip Morris International Inc.’s stock market performance has been somewhat irregular. The 1-year high for the company’s stock was recorded at $105.62 on 02/01/23, with the lowest value being $82.85 on 09/30/22.

52-week price history of PM Stock

A stock’s 52-week price history, including the low and high prices, can offer valuable insights into its current standing and future prospects. Philip Morris International Inc.’s current trading price is -7.74% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 17.62%. The stock’s price range over this timeframe has been between $82.85 and $105.62. The shares of the Consumer Defensive sector company recorded a trading volume of approximately 3.82 million for the day, which was comparatively lower than the average daily volume of 4.22 million over the last three months.

The Connection Between Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

Philip Morris International Inc. (PM) has experienced a quarterly decline of -0.46% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 148.95B and boasts a workforce of 79800 employees.

Expert Opinions: Analysts’ Ratings for Philip Morris International Inc.

As of right now, 11 analysts are rating Philip Morris International Inc. as a BUY, 2 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 6 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 1 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

How Moving Averages and Trading Volume Data Work Together

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 96.40, with a change in price of -3.84. Similarly, Philip Morris International Inc. recorded 4,434,441 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -3.79%.

PM Stock Stochastic Average

Philip Morris International Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is currently at 71.45%. This represents a fall from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was recorded at 87.62%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 95.57% and 96.80%, respectively.