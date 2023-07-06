Plains GP Holdings L.P. (PAGP) Stock: Navigating a Year of Stock Volatility

Examining a stock’s 52-week price history, encompassing its low and high prices, can reveal much about its existing condition and potential future trajectory. Plains GP Holdings L.P.’s current trading price is -3.13% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 54.77%. The stock’s price range over this period has fluctuated between $9.39 and $14.99. The company, operating within the financial sector, had a trading volume of approximately 0.99 million for the day, which was noticeably lower than the average daily share volume of 2.6 million over the last 3 months.

The stock of Plains GP Holdings L.P. (PAGP) is currently priced at $14.52. In the last session, the stock climbed significantly, topping out at $14.95 after opening at $14.93. The day’s lowest price was $14.80 before the stock closed at $14.81.

Plains GP Holdings L.P. experienced a rather steady stock market performance. The highest value in the past year was recorded at $14.99 on 07/03/23 and the lowest value was $9.39 on 07/14/22.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

Plains GP Holdings L.P. (PAGP) has experienced a quarterly rise of 7.91% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 2.84B and boasts a workforce of 4100 employees.

Plains GP Holdings L.P.: What Analysts Are Saying

As of right now, 8 analysts are rating Plains GP Holdings L.P. as a BUY, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 6 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 13.63, with a change in price of +1.48. Similarly, Plains GP Holdings L.P. recorded 2,616,538 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +11.34%.

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for PAGP stands at 5.18. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 4.72.

PAGP Stock Stochastic Average

Today, Plains GP Holdings L.P.’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days stands at 80.71%, indicating a rise from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 61.73%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values over the past 20 days were 80.38% and 88.43% respectively.

PAGP Stock Price Performance Analysis

Investors’ outlook regarding the stock price performance over the year has been a mixed bag, with a range of optimism to pessimism depending on their perspective. The metric has seen a significant gain of 16.76% since the start of this calendar year. Looking back over the last six months, we can see a weaker performance of 19.16%. Over the past 30 days, the price of PAGP has fallen by 2.58%. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -0.03%.