PHM’s Market Whiplash: 64.67% YTD Rise, 8.00% Rise in 30 Days

The stock price performance this year has been a mixed bag, which means people have different opinions about whether it’s been good or bad. Some may see it as optimistic, while others may view it as pessimistic. Year to date metric has recorded a gain of 64.67%.However, over the last six months, we can see a weaker performance of 62.28%. Over the last 30 days, the price of PHM has fallen by 8.00%. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -3.53%.

PulteGroup Inc. (PHM) currently has a stock price of $74.97. The stock saw a sharp increase in the last trading session, hitting a high of $78.3632 after opening at $78.11. The lowest recorded price for the day was $76.78 before it closed at $77.12.

PulteGroup Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. Over the past year, the company’s stock reached a high of $79.14 on 06/28/23, while the lowest price during the same period was $35.99 on 10/21/22.

52-week price history of PHM Stock

The history of a stock’s 52-week high and low prices can provide important information about its current state and future potential. PulteGroup Inc.’s current trading price is -5.27% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 108.32%. The stock’s price range for this period has been between $35.99 and $79.14. The Consumer Cyclical sector company’s shares saw a trading volume of about 1.15 million for the day, which was lower than the average daily volume of 2.94 million over the last three months.

The Connection Between Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

PulteGroup Inc. (PHM) has experienced a quarterly rise of 28.34% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 17.30B and boasts a workforce of 6524 employees.

Expert Opinions: Analysts’ Ratings for PulteGroup Inc.

As of right now, 10 analysts are rating PulteGroup Inc. as a BUY, 1 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 5 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

How Moving Averages and Trading Volume Data Work Together

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 63.67, with a change in price of +19.52. Similarly, PulteGroup Inc. recorded 2,824,040 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +35.13%.

PHM’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: A Comprehensive Review

A key metric for assessing a company’s financial well-being and market status is the debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio. This ratio is derived by dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, and it demonstrates the level of debt a company uses to support its assets relative to shareholder equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for PHM stands at 0.26. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.22.

PHM Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of PulteGroup Inc. over the past 50 days is 72.48%. This is a increase compared to the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was recorded at 51.17%. Additionally, the Stochastic %K and %D values for the company were 70.79% and 78.76%, respectively, over the past 20 days.