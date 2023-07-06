Phillips 66: Weathering Stock Market Storms with 43.58B Market Cap

Currently, the stock price of Phillips 66 (PSX) is $96.13. In the most recent trading session, the stock underwent a significant upswing, peaking at $96.305 after opening at $95.65. The stock touched a low of $94.54 before closing at $95.66.

Phillips 66’s stock market performance has been consistent. The 1-year high for the company’s stock was recorded at $113.53 on 11/14/22, with the lowest value being $74.02 on 09/26/22.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

52-week price history of PSX Stock

A stock’s 52-week high and low prices can reveal a great deal about its present condition and potential future performance. Phillips 66’s current trading price is -15.33% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 29.87%. The stock’s price range during this period has fluctuated between $74.02 and $113.53. Shares of the company, which operates in the Energy sector, recorded a trading volume of around 3.85 million for the day, which was evidently higher than the average daily volume of 3.3 million over the last three months.

Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

Phillips 66 (PSX) has experienced a quarterly decline of -6.59% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 43.58B and boasts a workforce of 13000 employees.

Analysts’ Ratings For Phillips 66

As of right now, 10 analysts are rating Phillips 66 as a BUY, 1 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 9 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Moving average and trading volume data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 98.37, with a change in price of -6.61. Similarly, Phillips 66 recorded 3,531,127 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -6.43%.

PSX Debt-to-equity ratio analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a valuable metric that offers insight into a company’s financial health and standing in the market. This ratio is calculated by dividing a company’s current total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity. The D/E ratio illustrates the extent of debt a company is utilizing to support its assets in relation to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for PSX stands at 0.61. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.58.

PSX Stock Stochastic Average

The raw stochastic average for Phillips 66 over the last 50 days is presently at 54.34%. This reflects a surge from the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 54.34%. Further, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 51.67% and 49.19%, respectively.

PSX Stock Price Performance Analysis

Investors have been left with mixed emotions regarding the stock price performance over the year, as it’s been a mixed bag. This year’s metric has recorded a Price decrease of -7.64%. However, over the past six months, we’ve seen a stronger performance of -7.64%. The price of PSX leaped by -0.93% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has surged by 3.85%.