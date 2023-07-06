Perion Network Ltd. (PERI) Stock: A Year of Market Movement, Down and Up

Examining a stock’s 52-week price history, encompassing its low and high prices, can reveal much about its existing condition and potential future trajectory. Perion Network Ltd.’s current trading price is -21.89% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 90.80%. The stock’s price range over this period has fluctuated between $17.50 and $42.75. The company, operating within the financial sector, had a trading volume of approximately 1.13 million for the day, which was noticeably higher than the average daily share volume of 0.82 million over the last 3 months.

The present stock price for Perion Network Ltd. (PERI) is $33.39. In the last trading session, the stock made a considerable jump, reaching $31.16 after an opening price of $31.07. The stock briefly fell to $30.52 before ending the session at $30.88.

Perion Network Ltd. ‘s stock market performance has been somewhat predictable. The company’s stock reached a 1-year high price of $42.75 on 04/17/23, while the lowest value for the same period was recorded at $17.50 on 07/14/22.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

Perion Network Ltd. (PERI) has experienced a quarterly decline of -18.90% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 1.44B and boasts a workforce of 440 employees.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 34.58, with a change in price of +2.47. Similarly, Perion Network Ltd. recorded 785,497 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +7.95%.

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for PERI stands at 0.00. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.00.

PERI Stock Stochastic Average

Today, Perion Network Ltd.’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days stands at 47.42%, indicating a decline from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 67.28%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values over the past 20 days were 33.31% and 22.06% respectively.

PERI Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price’s performance over the year has been unpredictable, resulting in a mix of pessimistic and optimistic outlooks among investors. The index has shown a price gain of 31.98% this year. Over the last six months, there has been a weaker performance of 33.03%. The price of PERI fallen by 8.37% during the last 30 days period. For the last 5-days stocks have improved 9.33%.