PBF Stock on the Rise: A Promising Investment

The current stock price for PBF Energy Inc. (PBF) is $39.87. The stock experienced a significant increase during the last trading session, reaching $41.00 after opening at $40.85. It dipped to a low of $40.17 before ultimately closing at $40.54.

PBF Energy Inc.’s stock has had a calm market performance. The 1-year high for the company’s stock was $49.00 on 10/27/22, and the lowest price during the same period was recorded at $24.63 on 07/14/22.

52-week price history of PBF Stock

A stock’s 52-week high and low prices can reveal a great deal about its present condition and potential future performance. PBF Energy Inc.’s current trading price is -18.63% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 61.88%. The stock’s price range during this period has fluctuated between $24.63 and $49.00. Shares of the company, which operates in the Energy sector, recorded a trading volume of around 0.86 million for the day, which was evidently lower than the average daily volume of 2.82 million over the last three months.

Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

PBF Energy Inc. (PBF) has experienced a quarterly decline of -0.10% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 5.16B and boasts a workforce of 3616 employees.

Moving average and trading volume data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 39.95, with a change in price of -0.09. Similarly, PBF Energy Inc. recorded 2,951,631 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -0.23%.

PBF Debt-to-equity ratio analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a valuable metric that offers insight into a company’s financial health and standing in the market. This ratio is calculated by dividing a company’s current total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity. The D/E ratio illustrates the extent of debt a company is utilizing to support its assets in relation to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for PBF stands at 0.29. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.29.

PBF Stock Stochastic Average

PBF Energy Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is currently at 73.82%. This represents a surge from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was recorded at 32.04%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 56.81% and 65.85%, respectively.

PBF Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price performance over the year has been a mixed bag, resulting in a range of outlooks from optimistic to pessimistic depending on the observer. The metric has seen a significant loss of -2.23% since the start of this calendar year. Looking back over the last six months, we can see a weaker performance of 6.15%. Over the past 30 days, the price of PBF has fallen by 9.62%. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -4.64%.