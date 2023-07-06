PAA Stock Update: Plains All American Pipeline L.P.’s Banking’s Market Struggles and Potential Opportunities

The stock price for Plains All American Pipeline L.P. (PAA) currently stands at $13.90. The stock experienced a substantial increase in the last session, hitting $14.23 after starting at $14.21. The stock’s lowest price was $14.13 before closing at $14.18.

Plains All American Pipeline L.P. ‘s stock market performance has been somewhat predictable. The company’s stock reached a 1-year high price of $14.23 on 07/05/23, while the lowest value for the same period was recorded at $9.10 on 07/14/22.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

52-week price history of PAA Stock

Studying a stock’s 52-week price history, which includes both low and high prices, can help gauge its current status and potential future performance. Plains All American Pipeline L.P.’s current trading price is -2.32% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 52.75%. The stock’s price range during the 52-week period has remained between $9.10 and $14.23. In the Energy sector, the company’s shares saw a trading volume of around 1.59 million for the day, which was evidently lower than the average daily volume of 3.52 million over the past three months.

Market Capitalization and Financial Performance: An In-Depth Look

Plains All American Pipeline L.P. (PAA) has experienced a quarterly rise of 8.09% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 9.80B and boasts a workforce of 4100 employees.

Making Sense of Trading Volume and Moving Average Data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 13.03, with a change in price of +1.41. Similarly, Plains All American Pipeline L.P. recorded 3,800,331 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +11.26%.

Examining PAA’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: What You Need to Know

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a crucial measure that sheds light on a company’s financial health and market standing. It is determined by dividing a company’s overall liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, showing the extent of a company’s debt usage in financing its assets compared to the shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for PAA stands at 1.01. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.92.

PAA Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, Plains All American Pipeline L.P.’s raw stochastic average for the last 50 days stands at 86.11%. This is a rise compared to the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 75.00%. Furthermore, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 89.44% and 93.91%, respectively.

PAA Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price performance over the year has been a mixed bag, resulting in a range of outlooks from optimistic to pessimistic depending on the observer. This year’s metric has recorded a Price increase of 18.20%. However, over the past six months, we’ve seen a weaker performance of 20.35%. The price of PAA fallen by 3.12% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has surged by 0.80%.