NVOS Stock: A Comprehensive Analysis and Forecast

The present stock price for Novo Integrated Sciences Inc. (NVOS) is $0.14. In the last trading session, the stock made a considerable jump, reaching $0.1493 after an opening price of $0.1445. The stock briefly fell to $0.1416 before ending the session at $0.15.

In terms of market performance, Novo Integrated Sciences Inc. had a fairly uneven. The highest value for the stock in the past year was $2.14 on 07/12/22, and the lowest value was recorded at $0.10 on 03/20/23.

52-week price history of NVOS Stock

A stock’s 52-week high and low prices can reveal much about its current status and future trajectory. Novo Integrated Sciences Inc.’s current trading price is -93.30% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 43.30%. The stock’s price range during this period has spanned from $0.10 to $2.14. In the Healthcare sector, the Novo Integrated Sciences Inc.’s shares surpassed a trading volume of approximately 2.53 million for the day, which was noticeably lower compared to the average daily volume of 9.8.83 million over the past three months.

Market Capitalization and Financial Performance: An In-Depth Look

Novo Integrated Sciences Inc. (NVOS) has experienced a quarterly rise of 19.42% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 20.87M and boasts a workforce of 115 employees.

Making Sense of Trading Volume and Moving Average Data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 0.1339, with a change in price of +0.0154. Similarly, Novo Integrated Sciences Inc. recorded 16,339,574 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +12.04%.

Examining NVOS’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: What You Need to Know

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a crucial measure that sheds light on a company’s financial health and market standing. It is determined by dividing a company’s overall liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, showing the extent of a company’s debt usage in financing its assets compared to the shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for NVOS stands at 0.03. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.00.

NVOS Stock Stochastic Average

Today’s raw stochastic average for Novo Integrated Sciences Inc. over the last 50 days is 37.31%.This indicates a decrease from the raw stochastic average of the past 20 days, which was 44.87%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 57.81% and 58.06%, respectively.

NVOS Stock Price Performance Analysis

Investors’ outlook regarding the stock price performance over the year has been a mixed bag, with a range of optimism to pessimism depending on their perspective. The index has shown a price loss of -28.74% this year. Over the last six months, there has been a stronger performance of -28.74%. The price of NVOS fallen by 11.34% during the last 30 days period. For the last 5-days stocks have slided -0.14%.