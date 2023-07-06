MercadoLibre Inc.’s Shares Reel: -5.05% Quarterly Revenue Decline Amid 64.56B Market Cap

MercadoLibre Inc. (MELI) currently has a stock price of $1247.36. The stock saw a sharp increase in the last trading session, hitting a high of $1,248.77 after opening at $1,193.75. The lowest recorded price for the day was $1,178.298 before it closed at $1193.75.

MercadoLibre Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. Over the past year, the company’s stock reached a high of $1365.64 on 05/22/23, while the lowest price during the same period was $615.54 on 07/13/22.

52-week price history of MELI Stock

A stock’s 52-week high and low prices can reveal a great deal about its present condition and potential future performance. MercadoLibre Inc.’s current trading price is -8.66% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 102.64%. The stock’s price range during this period has fluctuated between $615.54 and $1365.64. Shares of the company, which operates in the Consumer Cyclical sector, recorded a trading volume of around 0.61 million for the day, which was evidently higher than the average daily volume of 0.43 million over the last three months.

Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

MercadoLibre Inc. (MELI) has experienced a quarterly decline of -5.05% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 64.56B and boasts a workforce of 40548 employees.

Moving average and trading volume data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 1,231.55, with a change in price of +80.46. Similarly, MercadoLibre Inc. recorded 452,687 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +6.90%.

MELI Debt-to-equity ratio analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a valuable metric that offers insight into a company’s financial health and standing in the market. This ratio is calculated by dividing a company’s current total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity. The D/E ratio illustrates the extent of debt a company is utilizing to support its assets in relation to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for MELI stands at 2.37. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 1.23.

MELI Stock Stochastic Average

MercadoLibre Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is currently at 43.98%. This represents a fall from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was recorded at 72.28%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 43.08% and 30.08%, respectively.

MELI Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price’s performance over the year has been unpredictable, resulting in a mix of pessimistic and optimistic outlooks among investors. Year to date metric has recorded a gain of 47.40%.However, over the last six months, we can see a weaker performance of 47.40%. Over the last 30 days, the price of MELI has leaped by -1.83%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 7.34%.