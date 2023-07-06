Matterport Inc. (MTTR) Stock: A Year of Stock Market Dynamics

Examining a stock’s 52-week price history, encompassing its low and high prices, can reveal much about its existing condition and potential future trajectory. Matterport Inc.’s current trading price is -60.37% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 34.10%. The stock’s price range over this period has fluctuated between $2.20 and $7.45. The company, operating within the financial sector, had a trading volume of approximately 1.28 million for the day, which was noticeably lower than the average daily share volume of 3.29 million over the last 3 months.

The stock of Matterport Inc. (MTTR) is currently priced at $2.95. In the last session, the stock climbed significantly, topping out at $3.11 after opening at $3.09. The day’s lowest price was $3.00 before the stock closed at $3.06.

Matterport Inc.’s market performance has been unstable in recent times. The company’s stock hit a 1-year high of $7.45 on 08/11/22 and a low of $2.20 for the same time frame on 05/03/23.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

Matterport Inc. (MTTR) has experienced a quarterly rise of 8.47% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 893.98M and boasts a workforce of 590 employees.

Matterport Inc.: What Analysts Are Saying

As of right now, 2 analysts are rating Matterport Inc. as a BUY, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 4 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 2.84, with a change in price of -0.54. Similarly, Matterport Inc. recorded 3,156,625 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -15.63%.

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for MTTR stands at 0.00. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.00.

MTTR Stock Stochastic Average

Today’s raw stochastic average for Matterport Inc. over the last 50 days is 61.14%.This indicates a increase from the raw stochastic average of the past 20 days, which was 26.59%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 46.81% and 58.23%, respectively.

MTTR Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price performance over the year has been a mixed bag, resulting in a range of outlooks from optimistic to pessimistic depending on the observer. The metric has seen a significant gain of 5.37% since the start of this calendar year. Looking back over the last six months, we can see a weaker performance of 9.68%. Over the past 30 days, the price of MTTR has fallen by 4.25%. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -5.74%.