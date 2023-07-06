Linde plc Inc. (LIN) Price Performance: A Guide to Technical Indicators

Investors have been left with mixed emotions regarding the stock price performance over the year, as it’s been a mixed bag. This year’s metric has recorded a Price increase of 12.59%. However, over the past six months, we’ve seen a weaker performance of 12.59%. The price of LIN fallen by 1.88% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -2.26%.

The stock price for Linde plc (LIN) currently stands at $367.24. The stock experienced a substantial increase in the last session, hitting $374.04 after starting at $371.12. The stock’s lowest price was $365.69 before closing at $378.16.

In terms of market performance, Linde plc had a fairly even. The highest value for the stock in the past year was $383.58 on 06/30/23, and the lowest value was recorded at $262.47 on 09/27/22.

52-week price history of LIN Stock

Analyzing a stock’s 52-week high and low prices can offer important information about its present condition and future outlook. Linde plc’s current trading price is -4.26% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 39.92%. The stock’s price range during this period has varied between$262.47 and $383.58. The Linde plc’s shares, which operate in the Basic Materials, saw a trading volume of around 2.91 million for the day, a figure considerably higher than their average daily volume of 1.52 million over last three months.

Market Capitalization vs. Financial Performance: A Comparative Study

Linde plc (LIN) has experienced a quarterly rise of 2.55% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 177.80B and boasts a workforce of 65831 employees.

Linde plc: Analysts’ Ratings Unveiled

As of right now, 22 analysts are rating Linde plc as a BUY, 3 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 3 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 1 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Combining Moving Average and Trading Volume Data for Better Market Insight

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 356.77, with a change in price of +32.99. Similarly, Linde plc recorded 2,019,698 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +9.87%.

LIN’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Cause for Concern? An In-Depth Look

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a significant metric that provides insights into a company’s financial state and market presence. By dividing a company’s current liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio depicts the extent of debt used by a company to fund its assets relative to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for LIN stands at 0.47. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.29.

LIN Stock Stochastic Average

Linde plc’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is presently 50.46%, as of today. This marks a increase from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 36.65%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 64.88% and 78.62%, respectively.