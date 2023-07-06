Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (LICY) Stock: Navigating Market Highs and Lows in 52 Weeks

The 52-week high and low prices can offer valuable insights into a stock’s current standing and prospects for future performance. Li-Cycle Holdings Corp.’s current trading price is -27.73% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 36.98%. The stock’s price range for this period has been between $4.30 and $8.15 The company’s shares, which are part of the Industrials sector, had a trading volume of approximately 1.17 million for the day, a number notably lower than the average daily volume of 1.36 million over the last three months.

The present stock price for Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (LICY) is $5.89. In the last trading session, the stock made a considerable jump, reaching $5.92 after an opening price of $5.64. The stock briefly fell to $5.53 before ending the session at $5.70.

Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. saw a rather unpredictable run in, in terms of market performance. The company’s stock reached its highest point at $8.15 on 08/12/22, while the lowest price for the same duration was marked at $4.30 on 05/02/23.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (LICY) has experienced a quarterly rise of 3.70% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 1.02B and boasts a workforce of 405 employees.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 5.26, with a change in price of +0.05. Similarly, Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. recorded 1,448,219 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +0.86%.

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for LICY stands at 0.72. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.71.

LICY Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, Li-Cycle Holdings Corp.’s raw stochastic average for the last 50 days stands at 98.15%. This is a rise compared to the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 97.22%. Furthermore, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 86.73% and 79.71%, respectively.

LICY Stock Price Performance Analysis

A mixed performance in the stock price over the year has left investors with either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook, depending on their point of view. The index has shown a price gain of 23.74% this year. Over the last six months, there has been a weaker performance of 23.74%. The price of LICY fallen by 19.47% during the last 30 days period. For the last 5-days stocks have improved 14.37%.