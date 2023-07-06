Home  »  Stock   »  Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (LICY) Stock: Navigating M...

Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (LICY) Stock: Navigating Market Highs and Lows in 52 Weeks

The 52-week high and low prices can offer valuable insights into a stock’s current standing and prospects for future performance. Li-Cycle Holdings Corp.’s current trading price is -27.73% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 36.98%. The stock’s price range for this period has been between $4.30 and $8.15 The company’s shares, which are part of the Industrials sector, had a trading volume of approximately 1.17 million for the day, a number notably lower than the average daily volume of 1.36 million over the last three months.

The present stock price for Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (LICY) is $5.89. In the last trading session, the stock made a considerable jump, reaching $5.92 after an opening price of $5.64. The stock briefly fell to $5.53 before ending the session at $5.70.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023

The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".

Click Here to Download the FREE Report.

Sponsored

Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. saw a rather unpredictable run in, in terms of market performance. The company’s stock reached its highest point at $8.15 on 08/12/22, while the lowest price for the same duration was marked at $4.30 on 05/02/23.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (LICY) has experienced a quarterly rise of 3.70% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 1.02B and boasts a workforce of 405 employees.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 5.26, with a change in price of +0.05. Similarly, Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. recorded 1,448,219 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +0.86%.

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for LICY stands at 0.72. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.71.

LICY Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, Li-Cycle Holdings Corp.’s raw stochastic average for the last 50 days stands at 98.15%. This is a rise compared to the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 97.22%. Furthermore, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 86.73% and 79.71%, respectively.

LICY Stock Price Performance Analysis

A mixed performance in the stock price over the year has left investors with either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook, depending on their point of view. The index has shown a price gain of 23.74% this year. Over the last six months, there has been a weaker performance of 23.74%. The price of LICY fallen by 19.47% during the last 30 days period. For the last 5-days stocks have improved 14.37%.

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular

On Key

Related Posts

Facebook Twitter Google-plus Pinterest

About Company

Investchronicle.com is an Economic news website, which offers broad information about the Stock markets and Equities. The major emphasis of this platform is to present, the most practical recommendation for public and private capital sharing, both in the form of updates and detailed analysis.

Quick Links

Categories

Copyright 2023 © All rights Reserved.