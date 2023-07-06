KB Home (KBH) Stock: Navigating a Year of Volatility

The 52-week high and low prices can offer valuable insights into a stock’s current standing and prospects for future performance. KB Home’s current trading price is -9.17% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 89.80%. The stock’s price range for this period has been between $25.31 and $52.88 The company’s shares, which are part of the Consumer Cyclical sector, had a trading volume of approximately 1.19 million for the day, a number notably lower than the average daily volume of 1.7 million over the last three months.

KB Home (KBH) stock is currently valued at $48.03. During the last session, the stock experienced a remarkable rise, reaching $51.82 after opening at $51.78. The stock briefly dropped to $50.28 before ultimately closing at $50.55.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

KB Home ‘s stock market performance has been somewhat predictable. The company’s stock reached a 1-year high price of $52.88 on 06/26/23, while the lowest value for the same period was recorded at $25.31 on 09/27/22.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

KB Home (KBH) has experienced a quarterly rise of 19.12% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 4.20B and boasts a workforce of 2366 employees.

KB Home: What Analysts Are Saying

As of right now, 4 analysts are rating KB Home as a BUY, 2 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 10 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 1 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 42.28, with a change in price of +10.65. Similarly, KB Home recorded 1,688,883 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +28.55%.

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for KBH stands at 0.48. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.48.

KBH Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, KB Home’s raw stochastic average for the last 50 days stands at 58.62%. This is a rise compared to the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 1.70%. Furthermore, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 50.97% and 71.68%, respectively.

KBH Stock Price Performance Analysis

Depending on how one views it, the stock price performance for the year has been a mixed bag, resulting in either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook. Until today this year the stock’s price performance recorded an increase of 50.80%. However, over the last six months, the performance has been weaker by 47.97%. The price of KBH increased 4.48% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -6.99%.