Kazia Therapeutics Limited (KZIA) Stock: Exploring a Year of Highs, Lows, and Trading Volume

Examining a stock’s 52-week price history, encompassing its low and high prices, can reveal much about its existing condition and potential future trajectory. Kazia Therapeutics Limited’s current trading price is -77.26% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 115.83%. The stock’s price range over this period has fluctuated between $0.50 and $4.75. The company, operating within the financial sector, had a trading volume of approximately 8.36 million for the day, which was noticeably higher than the average daily share volume of 27940.0 over the last 3 months.

At present, Kazia Therapeutics Limited (KZIA) has a stock price of $1.08. In the previous session, the stock saw a rise, peaking at $1.1898 after an opening price of $1.12. The day’s lowest price was $1.12, and it closed at $1.17.

Kazia Therapeutics Limited experienced a somewhat shaky performance in the stock market. The company’s stock reached a 1-year high of $4.75 on 07/08/22, while the lowest price for the same period was registered at $0.50 on 12/29/22.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

Kazia Therapeutics Limited (KZIA) has experienced a quarterly decline of -1.82% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 25.46M and boasts a workforce of 12 employees.

Kazia Therapeutics Limited: What Analysts Are Saying

As of right now, 1 analyst is rating Kazia Therapeutics Limited as a BUY, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analyst is recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 1.1538, with a change in price of +0.1300. Similarly, Kazia Therapeutics Limited recorded 116,830 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +13.68%.

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for KZIA stands at 0.05. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.00.

KZIA Stock Stochastic Average

Today’s raw stochastic average for Kazia Therapeutics Limited over the last 50 days is 11.27%.This indicates a decrease from the raw stochastic average of the past 20 days, which was 14.75%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 20.86% and 21.93%, respectively.

KZIA Stock Price Performance Analysis

Investors have been left with mixed emotions regarding the stock price performance over the year, as it’s been a mixed bag. Year to date metric has recorded a gain of 75.64%.However, over the last six months, we can see a weaker performance of 99.89%. Over the last 30 days, the price of KZIA has leaped by -10.00%. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -7.69%.