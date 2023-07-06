ISEE’s Financial Health: Exploring IVERIC bio Inc.’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio of 1.79

IVERIC bio Inc. (ISEE) currently has a stock price of $39.74. The stock saw a sharp increase in the last trading session, hitting a high of $39.625 after opening at $39.50. The lowest recorded price for the day was $39.43 before it closed at $39.58.

IVERIC bio Inc.’s stock market performance has been consistent. The 1-year high for the company’s stock was recorded at $39.72 on 07/06/23, with the lowest value being $9.39 on 09/02/22.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

52-week price history of ISEE Stock

Analyzing the 52-week price history of a stock, including its high and low prices, can provide valuable insight into its current status and potential future performance. IVERIC bio Inc.’s current trading price is 0.04% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 323.16%. The stock’s price range for this period has remained between $9.39 and $39.72. The Healthcare sector company’s shares managed to surpass a trading volume of around 2.65 million for the day, which was noticeably lower compared to the shares’ average daily volume of 4.68 million over the last three months.

Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

IVERIC bio Inc. (ISEE) has experienced a quarterly rise of 51.43% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 5.40B and boasts a workforce of 74 employees.

Analysts’ Ratings For IVERIC bio Inc.

As of right now, 0 analyst is rating IVERIC bio Inc. as a BUY, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 11 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Moving average and trading volume data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 30.98, with a change in price of +18.60. Similarly, IVERIC bio Inc. recorded 3,979,516 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +87.96%.

ISEE Debt-to-equity ratio analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a valuable metric that offers insight into a company’s financial health and standing in the market. This ratio is calculated by dividing a company’s current total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity. The D/E ratio illustrates the extent of debt a company is utilizing to support its assets in relation to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for ISEE stands at 0.20. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.20.

ISEE Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of IVERIC bio Inc. over the past 50 days is 99.41%. This is a increase compared to the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was recorded at 98.49%. Additionally, the Stochastic %K and %D values for the company were 96.32% and 94.67%, respectively, over the past 20 days.

ISEE Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price performance over the year has been a mixed bag, resulting in a range of outlooks from optimistic to pessimistic depending on the observer. Year to date metric has recorded a gain of 85.59%.However, over the last six months, we can see a weaker performance of 97.49%. Over the last 30 days, the price of ISEE has fallen by 2.67%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 2.94%.