Immersion Corporation: Navigating a Turbulent Year, Up -19.35% from 52-Week Low

The stock of Immersion Corporation (IMMR) is currently priced at $7.46. In the last session, the stock climbed significantly, topping out at $7.63 after opening at $7.20. The day’s lowest price was $7.14 before the stock closed at $7.23.

The market performance of Immersion Corporation’s stock has been harmonious in recent times. Over the last year, the company’s stock reached its highest point at $9.25 on 03/31/23, while the lowest value for the same duration was $4.79 on 10/13/22.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

52-week price history of IMMR Stock

A stock’s 52-week high and low prices can reveal much about its current status and future trajectory. Immersion Corporation’s current trading price is -19.35% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 55.87%. The stock’s price range during this period has spanned from $4.79 to $9.25. In the Technology sector, the Immersion Corporation’s shares surpassed a trading volume of approximately 1.35 million for the day, which was noticeably higher compared to the average daily volume of 9.0.58 million over the past three months.

Market Capitalization and Financial Performance: An In-Depth Look

Immersion Corporation (IMMR) has experienced a quarterly decline of -14.65% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 241.03M and boasts a workforce of 20 employees.

Making Sense of Trading Volume and Moving Average Data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 7.50, with a change in price of +0.32. Similarly, Immersion Corporation recorded 536,268 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +4.48%.

Examining IMMR’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: What You Need to Know

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a crucial measure that sheds light on a company’s financial health and market standing. It is determined by dividing a company’s overall liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, showing the extent of a company’s debt usage in financing its assets compared to the shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for IMMR stands at 0.00. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.00.

IMMR Stock Stochastic Average

Today’s raw stochastic average for Immersion Corporation over the last 50 days is 50.49%.This indicates a increase from the raw stochastic average of the past 20 days, which was 50.49%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 42.97% and 37.85%, respectively.

IMMR Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price performance this year has been a mixed bag, which means people have different opinions about whether it’s been good or bad. Some may see it as optimistic, while others may view it as pessimistic. The metric has seen a significant gain of 7.54% since the start of this calendar year. Looking back over the last six months, we can see a weaker performance of 7.54%. Over the past 30 days, the price of IMMR has fallen by 0.81%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 7.49%.