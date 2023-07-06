Home  »  Stock   »  How Macroeconomic Factors Affect Quantum-Si incorp...

How Macroeconomic Factors Affect Quantum-Si incorporated Inc. (QSI) Price Performance

Investors’ outlook regarding the stock price performance over the year has been split, with some feeling optimistic and others feeling pessimistic, as it’s been a mixed bag. Year to date metric has recorded a gain of 10.38%.However, over the last six months, we can see a weaker performance of 10.38%. Over the last 30 days, the price of QSI has fallen by 19.53%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 26.25%.

At present, Quantum-Si incorporated (QSI) has a stock price of $2.02. In the previous session, the stock saw a rise, peaking at $2.06 after an opening price of $1.81. The day’s lowest price was $1.775, and it closed at $1.79.

Quantum-Si incorporated experienced a somewhat shaky performance in the stock market. The company’s stock reached a 1-year high of $4.43 on 08/11/22, while the lowest price for the same period was registered at $1.36 on 05/17/23.

52-week price history of QSI Stock

Analyzing a stock’s 52-week high and low prices can offer important information about its present condition and future outlook. Quantum-Si incorporated’s current trading price is -54.40% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 48.53%. The stock’s price range during this period has varied between$1.36 and $4.43. The Quantum-Si incorporated’s shares, which operate in the Healthcare, saw a trading volume of around 1.65 million for the day, a figure considerably higher than their average daily volume of 0.63 million over last three months.

Market Capitalization vs. Financial Performance: A Comparative Study

Quantum-Si incorporated (QSI) has experienced a quarterly rise of 16.76% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 289.18M and boasts a workforce of 196 employees.

Combining Moving Average and Trading Volume Data for Better Market Insight

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 1.67, with a change in price of -0.26. Similarly, Quantum-Si incorporated recorded 678,505 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -11.40%.

QSI’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Cause for Concern? An In-Depth Look

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a significant metric that provides insights into a company’s financial state and market presence. By dividing a company’s current liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio depicts the extent of debt used by a company to fund its assets relative to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for QSI stands at 0.00. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.00.

QSI Stock Stochastic Average

Quantum-Si incorporated’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is presently 94.29%, as of today. This marks a increase from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 94.12%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 82.94% and 77.54%, respectively.

