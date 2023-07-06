Himax Technologies Inc. (HIMX) Stock: A Year of Highs and Lows in the Market

Examining a stock’s 52-week price history, encompassing its low and high prices, can reveal much about its existing condition and potential future trajectory. Himax Technologies Inc.’s current trading price is -20.46% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 43.87%. The stock’s price range over this period has fluctuated between $4.81 and $8.70. The company, operating within the financial sector, had a trading volume of approximately 1.56 million for the day, which was noticeably higher than the average daily share volume of 0.83 million over the last 3 months.

The stock of Himax Technologies Inc. (HIMX) is currently priced at $6.92. In the last session, the stock climbed significantly, topping out at $6.96 after opening at $6.60. The day’s lowest price was $6.59 before the stock closed at $6.64.

Himax Technologies Inc. experienced a somewhat shaky performance in the stock market. The company’s stock reached a 1-year high of $8.70 on 02/02/23, while the lowest price for the same period was registered at $4.81 on 09/29/22.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

Himax Technologies Inc. (HIMX) has experienced a quarterly decline of -14.14% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 1.27B and boasts a workforce of 2181 employees.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 7.29, with a change in price of -1.34. Similarly, Himax Technologies Inc. recorded 846,544 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -16.22%.

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for HIMX stands at 0.46. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.04.

HIMX Stock Stochastic Average

Today, Himax Technologies Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days stands at 49.35%, indicating a rise from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 33.33%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values over the past 20 days were 17.38% and 11.37% respectively.

HIMX Stock Price Performance Analysis

A mixed performance in the stock price over the year has left investors with either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook, depending on their point of view. The metric has seen a significant gain of 11.43% since the start of this calendar year. Looking back over the last six months, we can see a weaker performance of 11.43%. Over the past 30 days, the price of HIMX has leaped by -3.35%. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -4.16%.