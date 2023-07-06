HDB’s Stock Swings: Riding the 2023 Wave of Ups and Downs

The stock price performance over the year has been a mixed bag, resulting in a range of outlooks from optimistic to pessimistic depending on the observer. Until today this year the stock’s price performance recorded a decrease of -1.96%. However, over the last six months, the performance has been stronger by -1.96%. The price of HDB increased 2.43% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -2.59%.

HDFC Bank Limited (HDB) stock is currently valued at $67.07. During the last session, the stock experienced a remarkable rise, reaching $69.55 after opening at $69.40. The stock briefly dropped to $67.02 before ultimately closing at $70.79.

HDFC Bank Limited saw a rather consistency, in terms of market performance. The company’s stock reached its highest point at $71.76 on 01/24/23, while the lowest price for the same duration was marked at $54.24 on 10/13/22.

52-week price history of HDB Stock

Analyzing a stock’s 52-week high and low prices can offer important information about its present condition and future outlook. HDFC Bank Limited’s current trading price is -6.54% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 23.65%. The stock’s price range during this period has varied between$54.24 and $71.76. The HDFC Bank Limited’s shares, which operate in the Financial, saw a trading volume of around 2.37 million for the day, a figure considerably higher than their average daily volume of 1.68 million over last three months.

Market Capitalization vs. Financial Performance: A Comparative Study

HDFC Bank Limited (HDB) has experienced a quarterly rise of 0.46% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 110.41B and boasts a workforce of 129341 employees.

HDFC Bank Limited: Analysts’ Ratings Unveiled

As of right now, 32 analysts are rating HDFC Bank Limited as a BUY, 4 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 2 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Combining Moving Average and Trading Volume Data for Better Market Insight

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 67.05, with a change in price of -0.79. Similarly, HDFC Bank Limited recorded 1,582,857 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -1.16%.

HDB’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Cause for Concern? An In-Depth Look

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a significant metric that provides insights into a company’s financial state and market presence. By dividing a company’s current liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio depicts the extent of debt used by a company to fund its assets relative to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for HDB stands at 0.62. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.62.

HDB Stock Stochastic Average

HDFC Bank Limited’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is presently 50.00%, as of today. This marks a increase from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 50.00%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 79.52% and 88.77%, respectively.