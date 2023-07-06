Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. Inc. (GOL) Price Performance: A Technical Analysis Perspective

Investors have been left with mixed emotions regarding the stock price performance over the year, as it’s been a mixed bag. This year’s metric has recorded a Price increase of 85.58%. However, over the past six months, we’ve seen a weaker performance of 100.61%. The price of GOL fallen by 38.41% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -4.53%.

The stock price for Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. (GOL) currently stands at $4.95. The stock experienced a substantial increase in the last session, hitting $5.48 after starting at $5.40. The stock’s lowest price was $5.265 before closing at $5.36.

In terms of market performance, Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. had a fairly even. The highest value for the stock in the past year was $5.59 on 07/03/23, and the lowest value was recorded at $2.00 on 03/02/23.

52-week price history of GOL Stock

Analyzing a stock’s 52-week high and low prices can offer important information about its present condition and future outlook. Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A.’s current trading price is -11.31% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 148.37%. The stock’s price range during this period has varied between$2.00 and $5.59. The Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A.’s shares, which operate in the Industrials, saw a trading volume of around 0.99 million for the day, a figure considerably lower than their average daily volume of 1.34 million over last three months.

Market Capitalization vs. Financial Performance: A Comparative Study

Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. (GOL) has experienced a quarterly rise of 103.91% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 1.12B and boasts a workforce of 13765 employees.

Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A.: Analysts’ Ratings Unveiled

As of right now, 4 analysts are rating Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. as a BUY, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 8 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 1 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 1 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Combining Moving Average and Trading Volume Data for Better Market Insight

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 3.12, with a change in price of +2.39. Similarly, Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. recorded 1,470,488 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +93.44%.

GOL Stock Stochastic Average

Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A.’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is presently 80.57%, as of today. This marks a increase from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 64.07%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 83.35% and 91.89%, respectively.