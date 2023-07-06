Genius Sports Limited (GENI) Stock: A Comprehensive 52-Week Review

Examining a stock’s 52-week price history, encompassing its low and high prices, can reveal much about its existing condition and potential future trajectory. Genius Sports Limited’s current trading price is -9.15% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 164.09%. The stock’s price range over this period has fluctuated between $2.20 and $6.39. The company, operating within the financial sector, had a trading volume of approximately 1.59 million for the day, which was noticeably higher than the average daily share volume of 1.18 million over the last 3 months.

The stock price for Genius Sports Limited (GENI) currently stands at $5.81. The stock experienced a substantial increase in the last session, hitting $6.12 after starting at $6.11. The stock’s lowest price was $5.73 before closing at $6.17.

In terms of market performance, Genius Sports Limited had a fairly even. The highest value for the stock in the past year was $6.39 on 06/13/23, and the lowest value was recorded at $2.20 on 07/14/22.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

Genius Sports Limited (GENI) has experienced a quarterly rise of 24.15% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 1.33B and boasts a workforce of 2100 employees.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 4.94, with a change in price of +0.58. Similarly, Genius Sports Limited recorded 1,147,366 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +11.09%.

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for GENI stands at 0.01. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.00.

GENI Stock Stochastic Average

Today’s raw stochastic average for Genius Sports Limited over the last 50 days is 79.44%.This indicates a increase from the raw stochastic average of the past 20 days, which was 28.22%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 57.67% and 64.81%, respectively.

GENI Stock Price Performance Analysis

A mixed performance in the stock price over the year has left investors with either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook, depending on their point of view. This year’s metric has recorded a Price increase of 62.75%. However, over the past six months, we’ve seen a weaker performance of 62.75%. The price of GENI fallen by 1.57% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -0.51%.