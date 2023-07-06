Evaluating the Relationship Between Teladoc Health Inc. Inc. (TDOC) Price Performance and Dividends

The stock price performance over the year has been a mixed bag, resulting in a range of outlooks from optimistic to pessimistic depending on the observer. The metric has seen a significant gain of 3.81% since the start of this calendar year. Looking back over the last six months, we can see a weaker performance of 3.81%. Over the past 30 days, the price of TDOC has fallen by 0.29%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 0.78%.

Teladoc Health Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. Over the past year, the company’s stock reached a high of $44.66 on 07/20/22, while the lowest price during the same period was $21.60 on 01/06/23.

52-week price history of TDOC Stock

The history of a stock’s 52-week high and low prices can provide important information about its current state and future potential. Teladoc Health Inc.’s current trading price is -45.03% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 13.66%. The stock’s price range for this period has been between $21.60 and $44.66. The Healthcare sector company’s shares saw a trading volume of about 4.26 million for the day, which was higher than the average daily volume of 3.68 million over the last three months.

The Connection Between Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

Teladoc Health Inc. (TDOC) has experienced a quarterly decline of -4.14% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 4.02B and boasts a workforce of 5600 employees.

How Moving Averages and Trading Volume Data Work Together

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 25.63, with a change in price of -6.56. Similarly, Teladoc Health Inc. recorded 3,758,093 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -21.09%.

TDOC’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: A Comprehensive Review

A key metric for assessing a company’s financial well-being and market status is the debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio. This ratio is derived by dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, and it demonstrates the level of debt a company uses to support its assets relative to shareholder equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for TDOC stands at 0.68. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.67.

TDOC Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of Teladoc Health Inc. over the last 50 days is at 34.93%. This shows a declinee from the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was recorded at 43.82%. Further, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 67.11% and 72.59%, respectively.