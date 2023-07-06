EQRx Inc. (EQRX) Stock: A Comprehensive 52-Week Review

Examining a stock’s 52-week price history, encompassing its low and high prices, can reveal much about its existing condition and potential future trajectory. EQRx Inc.’s current trading price is -67.93% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 22.78%. The stock’s price range over this period has fluctuated between $1.58 and $6.05. The company, operating within the financial sector, had a trading volume of approximately 1.06 million for the day, which was noticeably lower than the average daily share volume of 2.11 million over the last 3 months.

The stock price for EQRx Inc. (EQRX) currently stands at $1.94. The stock experienced a substantial increase in the last session, hitting $1.95 after starting at $1.87. The stock’s lowest price was $1.85 before closing at $1.87.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

In terms of market performance, EQRx Inc. had a fairly uneven. The highest value for the stock in the past year was $6.05 on 08/11/22, and the lowest value was recorded at $1.58 on 05/02/23.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

EQRx Inc. (EQRX) has experienced a quarterly decline of -1.02% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 965.98M and boasts a workforce of 362 employees.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 1.9008, with a change in price of -0.4600. Similarly, EQRx Inc. recorded 2,253,252 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -19.17%.

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for EQRX stands at 0.00. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.00.

EQRX Stock Stochastic Average

Today’s raw stochastic average for EQRx Inc. over the last 50 days is 88.89%.This indicates a decrease from the raw stochastic average of the past 20 days, which was 90.20%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 71.90% and 63.62%, respectively.

EQRX Stock Price Performance Analysis

A mixed performance in the stock price over the year has left investors with either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook, depending on their point of view. This year’s metric has recorded a Price decrease of -21.14%. However, over the past six months, we’ve seen a stronger performance of -21.14%. The price of EQRX fallen by 6.01% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has surged by 6.59%.