El Pollo Loco Holdings Inc. (LOCO) Stock: 52-Week Performance Insights and Trading Volume

A stock’s 52-week high and low prices can offer a wealth of information about its current standing and prospective future performance. El Pollo Loco Holdings Inc.’s current trading price is -31.46% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 26.23%. The stock’s price range for this time frame has been between $7.06 and $13.00. The trading volume of the company’s shares in the Consumer Cyclical reached around 5.48 million for the day, which was evidently higher than the average daily volume of 0.49 million over the last three months.

Currently, the stock price of El Pollo Loco Holdings Inc. (LOCO) is $8.91. In the most recent trading session, the stock underwent a significant upswing, peaking at $8.98 after opening at $8.95. The stock touched a low of $8.75 before closing at $8.98.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The market performance of El Pollo Loco Holdings Inc. has been somewhat stable. Over the past year, the company’s stock achieved a high of $13.00 on 02/07/23, with the lowest value for the same timeframe being $7.06, recorded on 09/07/22.

How Financial Performance Impacts Market Capitalization

El Pollo Loco Holdings Inc. (LOCO) has experienced a quarterly decline of -4.71% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 337.24M and boasts a workforce of 4931 employees.

Decoding Analysts’ Ratings for El Pollo Loco Holdings Inc.

As of right now, 1 analyst is rating El Pollo Loco Holdings Inc. as a BUY, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 3 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

The Role of Moving Averages and Trading Volume in Technical Analysis

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 10.09, with a change in price of -3.67. Similarly, El Pollo Loco Holdings Inc. recorded 483,032 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -29.17%.

How LOCO’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Affects Financial Health

A company’s financial condition and market reputation can be evaluated using the debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio. This ratio, calculated by dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, indicates the proportion of debt a company employs to back its assets in relation to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for LOCO stands at 0.21. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.21.

LOCO Stock Stochastic Average

El Pollo Loco Holdings Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is currently at 27.72%. This represents a fall from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was recorded at 33.14%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 35.90% and 32.22%, respectively.

LOCO Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price performance over the year has been a mixed bag, resulting in a range of outlooks from optimistic to pessimistic depending on the observer. This year’s metric has recorded a Price decrease of -10.54%. However, over the past six months, we’ve seen a stronger performance of -10.54%. The price of LOCO leaped by -5.31% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -2.99%.