EBET Inc. Inc. (EBET) Price Performance: A Fundamental Analysis Perspective

Investors’ outlook regarding the stock price performance over the year has been a mixed bag, with a range of optimism to pessimism depending on their perspective. Until today this year the stock’s price performance recorded a decrease of -79.88%. However, over the last six months, the performance has been stronger by -79.88%. The price of EBET decreased -45.13% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -6.07%.

EBET Inc. (EBET) stock is currently valued at $0.13. During the last session, the stock experienced a remarkable rise, reaching $0.139 after opening at $0.1244. The stock briefly dropped to $0.1153 before ultimately closing at $0.12.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

EBET Inc. experienced a somewhat shaky performance in the stock market. The company’s stock reached a 1-year high of $2.66 on 02/01/23, while the lowest price for the same period was registered at $0.12 on 07/05/23.

52-week price history of EBET Stock

Analyzing a stock’s 52-week high and low prices can offer important information about its present condition and future outlook. EBET Inc.’s current trading price is -95.23% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 7.91%. The stock’s price range during this period has varied between$0.12 and $2.66. The EBET Inc.’s shares, which operate in the Consumer Cyclical, saw a trading volume of around 3.22 million for the day, a figure considerably higher than their average daily volume of 1.32 million over last three months.

Market Capitalization vs. Financial Performance: A Comparative Study

EBET Inc. (EBET) has experienced a quarterly decline of -68.31% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 3.71M and boasts a workforce of 37 employees.

Combining Moving Average and Trading Volume Data for Better Market Insight

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 0.3437, with a change in price of -0.5382. Similarly, EBET Inc. recorded 1,329,588 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -80.93%.

EBET’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Cause for Concern? An In-Depth Look

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a significant metric that provides insights into a company’s financial state and market presence. By dividing a company’s current liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio depicts the extent of debt used by a company to fund its assets relative to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for EBET stands at 1.29. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.50.

EBET Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, EBET Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the last 50 days stands at 4.19%. This is a decline compared to the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 5.12%. Furthermore, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 3.35% and 2.15%, respectively.